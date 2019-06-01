Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752

John E. Spenlinhauer III

John E. Spenlinhauer III Obituary
KENNEBUNK, Maine - John Edward Spenlinhauer III left the dock for the last time Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 78.

SERVICES: Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Kennebunkport Inn One Dock Square Kennebunkport, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Sailing Academy in Antigua, based right next to English Harbor: www.NationalSailingAcademy.org include Tivoli under the Yacht name field.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's 's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019
