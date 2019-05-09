Services J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603) 436-1702 For more information about John Mahoney John F. Mahoney Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOVER - John F. Mahoney Jr., 96, of Dover, devoted husband of Barbara M. (Witham) Mahoney, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover. He was born on May 8, 1923 in Stoughton, Massachusetts to John F. Sr and Josephine M. (Cronage) Mahoney.



He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. He was predeceased by his sister's Eleanor M. Mahoney and Mary Ward, both of Stoughton.



John was formerly employed as store manager at Fernandes Supermarkets in Massachusetts; and made many of his lifelong friends while working for the Fernandes extended family in Norton.



In his earlier years, John enjoyed bringing his children and the young kids from the Home for Little Wanderers in Boston to Red Sox games. He was involved in the Norton Booster Club, Norton School Committee, Norton Recreation Department, and Norton Little League - coaching his son's teams. He was an avid cribbage player, and a die-hard Red Sox fan. John was honored on Memorial Day in 2017 with an invitation from the Red Sox organization to throw out the first pitch. He said it was one of the highlights of his later life.



Since moving to Dover in 2009, he loved playing pool on Thursday nights with his friends in the Cielo Drive neighborhood. Throughout his life, he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his many friends. He always had a smile on his face and lit up a room whenever he entered.



He spent many summers on Cape Cod with his young family and friends from Fernandes, Norton and Stoughton. Many days were spent making bonfires in the sand dunes, playing mini-golf, hitting golf balls on the beach, picking blueberries and his famous in-ground clambakes. John organized daily baseball games for the local children and was the umpire and pitcher.



During retirement, he spent the winters in Florida with Barbara and loved visiting his friends in Venice, Fla. He would also stop to see his many friends on the drive down and back from Florida.



John enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942, and proudly served his country during World War II, stationed in Panama. He was a member of the Frank E. Booma Post No. 6 American Legion in Portsmouth and VFW Post 168 in Portsmouth.



John is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara (Witham) Mahoney. He is also survived by his children, Kevin P. Mahoney of Plainville, Mass., Shaun K. Mahoney of Marshfield, Mass., Dana and Peggy Mahoney of Canaan, Maine, Brian E. Mahoney of Dover, and Linda J. Mahoney of Dover; grandchildren, Julienne L. Singer, Kelinda A. Mahoney, Lorissa M. Mahoney and Christopher P. Mahoney; great grandchildren, Rose Davies, Jackson Singer, and Lily Singer; several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by interment with military honors in the Newington Cemetery, Newington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries