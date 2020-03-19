Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
John Geoffrion Sr.

John Geoffrion Sr. Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - John Geoffrion Sr., 71, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born to Lucian and Mary Geoffrion, on December 17, 1948. John will be sorely missed.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be available for live stream public viewing on the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home Facebook page, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6 p.m., EST. Public services will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen New Hampshire on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. Please follow CDC guidelines for attendance. For more information and to leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Care of the Geoffrion Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
