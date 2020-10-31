1/2
John H. Miller
NEWMARKET - John H. Miller of Wadliegh Falls Road, Newmarket, N.H. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1932 in Huntington, N.Y. to Harriet Salvatore.

John grew up in Bay Shore, N.Y. until joining the Coast Guard in 1949. John was proud to serve his country on various ships in the North Atlantic during the Korean War.

In 1960, John began work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until his retirement as pipefitter foreman in 1986. For years, he ran his lobster boat out of Elliot, Maine. He was a lifelong motorcyclist and member of The Romeos bike club. He enjoyed socializing at the Elks club. Hawaii was a favored destination. He was known to be youthful and fun loving.

He is predeceased by his son Rick, and survived by his devoted wife Cammie, stepson Eric and his wife Brenna, stepdaughter Julie, grandsons Jeff, Dennis and little Jack, and great grandchildren.

A private service will be held by the family, with a later announcement of a public celebration of life.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
