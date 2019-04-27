|
|
HAMPTON – John K. "Jack" Hall, 81, of Hampton, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born on Dec. 30, 1937 in Lawrence, Mass. a son of the late John and Edith (Tillotson) Hall.
He was raised in Methuen, Mass., graduated from Tenney High School and then earned his BS in Electrical Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute (now UMASS/Lowell). He further received his MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California.
Jack became Chief Planner and Estimator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. He retired in 1993 with 33 years of a successful career. After retiring, Jack spent a short time consulting, but he took on his most important career when becoming "Bampy" in 1994.
Jack loved spending time with his wife (whom he missed dearly), his children, his friends, his career, his neighbors on Langdale/Sweetbriar, the Men's Group, his cars, working on the crane with his son and especially his grandchildren.
Jack shared 46 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, best friend and devoted wife Sandra A. (Woronka) Hall who predeceased him in 2006.
He leaves behind his son, John Hall of North Hampton, N.H.; his daughter, Jennifer Hall of Hampton, N.H.; his son Jeremy Hall and his wife Patricia of Westwood, Mass. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Jonathan, Joshua and Jameson LaTour of Hampton, N.H. and Caroline and Julia Hall of Westwood, Mass. and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the professionals at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H. for their extraordinary care and comfort extended to Jack and the family at a time of need.
A private family gathering was held at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home -Crematory, followed by burial in the High Street Cemetery.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to The Bellamy Fields Employee Fund 150 Garrison Road Dover, NH 03820.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jack's memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019