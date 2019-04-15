|
ACTON, Mass. - John Hall Allen, of Acton, Mass., passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 12, 2019, he was 76. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Mildred (Hall) and Walter Allen.
He was the devoted father of Kim Mangone and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, David Allen and his wife April of Calif., Melissa Allen and her husband Marshal Stephen of Exeter, N.H., Christopher Allen and his wife Caitlin of Texas and Dakota "The Wonder Dog"; cherished grandfather of Addie and Millie "on the way"; dear brother of Mildred "Millie" (Allen) Teixeira and the late Thomas Allen; further survived by Kimberly and David's mother Patricia Casiello and Melissa and Christopher's mother Joan Tierney-Allen.
John was a Master electrician and worked for over 40 years at Harvard University. Following retirement, John volunteered at the Webster of Rye assisted living facility making frequent visits with his loyal service dog, a Siberian Husky named Dakota and he also enjoyed fixing up old houses. He is fondly remembered for his great sense of humor.
SERVICES: Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, on Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Blessing offered in St. Clement Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours are Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Interment Old Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name and honoring his love of animals to the NH SPCA at www.nhspca.org. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019