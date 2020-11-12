Condolences to the Berg family. Your dad was an exceptional individual. He mentored me when I worked at Stone and Berg lumber, he always had a positive attitude and was a great teacher. His schooling enabled me to be successful in my career. He always treated me as part of his family. He was not only my cousin but a great friend. I remember when he and your mother were chaperones at the YMCA. He and your mother would tap us on the shoulder and tell us to leave room for the holly host. Remember all the good times you had with him and he will never be forgotten. What a legacy. May He Rest In Peace.

Richard & Priscilla Flodman

