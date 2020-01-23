|
SANFORD, Maine - John Henry Fenner, widely known and loved as "Uncle Jack" died Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 87, at The Newton Center in Sanford, Maine. Jack was born in Hackensack, N.J., on May 6, 1932 to Henry and Elsie (Cramer) Fenner. He grew up in Oradell, N.J. with his father, step-mother Alice, and his sisters, Ginnie and Jane.
Jack graduated from Northfield Mount Herman Preparatory School in Mount Herman, Mass. He attended Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio and Delaware Valley University (formerly National Agricultural College) in Doylestown, Pa.
June 19, 1954 Jack married the love of his life, Shirley Forrest. Their journey took them to multiple states, their favorites being Kennebunkport, Maine and Rotunda West, Fla. There was always a golf course calling Jack's name and he didn't hesitate to respond.
Jack was co-owner of the former Fenner Insurance Agency in Oradell, N.J. and could often be found early morning at his desk there. After their move to Maine, he and Shirley celebrated their love of reading by purchasing the Kennebunk Book Port. Jack was in his element there as he never knew a stranger and was thoughtful and kind to all. As a local proprietor he was active in the Kennebunkport Business Association and contributed to the great success of the first Christmas Prelude in 1982.
Jack's family was most important to him and he always put them first. His wonderful sense of humor was embedded in his way of life. He will be missed by his devoted wife Shirley Fenner of Sanford, Maine; daughter Kathy Deschambault and her son Scott Deschambault both of Sanford, Maine; her son Mike Deschambault and companion Emily Maki and her son Eben of Wells, Maine; his daughter Cindy Daniel and husband Jack of Forney, Texas; their son Jason Daniel and wife Daniela of Austin, Texas; and daughter Jessica Rowland and husband Adam of Austin, Texas. He also leaves his great-grandchildren Quintin and Genna Deschambault, Pierce Rowland, and Amelia and Julia Daniel.
SERVICES: A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Northfield Mount Hermon, One Lamplighter Way, Mount Herman, MA 01354 https://www.nmhschool.org/support-nmh; or the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094. https://animalwelfaresociety.org/give/. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020