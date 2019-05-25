|
YANKEETOWN, Fla. - John (Jack) Holbrook, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
He was born on July 2, 1947 in Winthrop, Mass. to E. Harper Holbrook and Elizabeth Holbrook.
After graduation from high school, Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He served two years active duty including 13 months in Vietnam performing extremely dangerous work as a Fire Control Technician (Missile Guidance Systems Petty Officer 3rd Class) on river patrols on Patrol Craft Fast (Swift Boats) and on the Destroyer USS Brownson (DD-868).
During his time in service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, a National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. After his service in the Navy, Jack returned to Massachusetts where he worked for New England Telephone and successor companies for 35 years. In addition, he was self-employed as a Maine lobsterman for 30 years.
He was an active member of the Parsons Memorial Presbyterian Church in Yankeetown, Florida and was part of the Church Family of the New Life Baptist Church of Dover Foxcroft, Maine.
Jack was most at home in the outdoors, whether it be forest, stream or ocean, where he would fish, hunt, and maintain the trails and habitat at his camp in Parkman, Maine. He recently received recognition from the Boone and Crocket Club and the Maine MASTC, two organizations dedicated to the preservation of the tradition of hunting and to healthy wildlife and forests. He followed baseball, hockey and football on TV or at the game. Pursuing his interest in antique cars recalled for him the memories of friends and joy in his younger days. He shared good food with friends and recently discovered he loved the ritual and the feast at a good sushi bar. He loved exploring different parts of the United States in his new RV.
You would most often find Jack and his wife pursuing these interests together since Jack's wife, Jean, was heard to say their relationship was so close that they were essentially one person.
Everyone who knew Jack will best remember him for his warm outgoing nature. He loved talking to people! When at his home in Yankeetown, he would go on a walk around town and stop to talk to everyone he met. His "30 minute" walk often turned into two hours depending on the number of people and dogs he met along the way. Jack was always sure to take along treats for all the dogs and they were thrilled to see him coming! He will certainly be missed along the streets of Yankeetown as he was very well liked.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Jean, his sister, Judy Bubriski of Wenham, Mass. and his niece Jennifer Bubriski of Cambridge, Mass.
Jack and Jean divided their time between their homes in Florida and Maine.
SERVICES: Memorial Services will be held at Parsons Memorial Church in Yankeetown, Fla. on Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. This service will be presided over by Pastor Donnie Cross from the Parsons Memorial Church in Yankeetown and special guest Brother Craig Cobb, Evangelist and Interim Pastor of New Life Baptist Church in Dover Foxcroft, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Ave 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.
An additional memorial service will be held at the family gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery, Great Barrington, Mass. Date of this service has not yet been determined.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. You may log into www.robertsofdunnellon.com to sign an online condolence book, order flowers or a sympathy card if you wish.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019