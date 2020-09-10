ELIOT, Maine - Ret. Major John J. Devlin, Jr., 74, US Air Force, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at York Hospital. John was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother and passionate pilot.



John was the first born of four to the late John J. Devlin, Sr., and Agnes K (Canty) Devlin in Boston, Massachusetts. He was raised in Quincy, Mass., graduated from North Quincy High and earned a degree in communications from Boston University where he was in the ROTC program.



John married the late Corrinne G. (Bowen) Devlin, whom he had known since high school. After marriage, he went to pilot training and became a KC-135 pilot. He served in the Vietnam War. John spent 21 years in the Air Force and retired at Pease Air Force Base, Newington, N.H. He went on to become a Captain at Continental Express Airlines flying out of Houston, Portland and Boston, retiring from the airlines in 2006.



He and Corinne had one daughter, Dianna K. Devlin Wyman who he taught many things, including how to play basketball. He was a proud basketball dad at Marshwood High School and Bates College.



John loved flying, traveling, arranging music and exercising. He could be found biking around the seacoast area, walking on the beach, water skiing on the lakes of New Hampshire or playing basketball at Portsmouth Athletic Club. John loved traveling and his favorite destination was Maui, but he also enjoyed trips to NYC and Bar Harbor with his wife of 37 years, Corinne.



John will be dearly missed by those he touched. He is survived by his daughter Dianna K. Devlin Wyman and her husband, Jestin J. Wyman, his brother Mark A. Devlin of Weymouth, Mass., his sister Mary Jane Komich and her husband Robert Komich of Plymouth, Mass., as well as his three nieces Danielle (Devlin) Loughlin, Marissa Devlin and Molly Devlin. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Corinne G. Devlin of Eliot and his brother Peter J. Devlin of Boston.



SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to attend John's wake on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Masks and social distancing will be required. Care of the Devlin Family has been entrusted to the J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







