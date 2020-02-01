Home

Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554

John J. Kane

John J. Kane Obituary
EXETER, N.H. - John J. Kane, Lt. Col, OSAF (ret.) of Exeter, age 95, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre, Portsmouth, N.H.

He leaves his wife, Frances L. (McCarthy) and son, John J. Kane, Jr of Stratham as well as three nieces, Kyle Kane of South Carolina and Kim Snider and Kerry Miller both of Ohio.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Exeter. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul, 53 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH 03833.

For a full obituary, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
