STRATHAM – John J. Sapienza, 80, of Stratham died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held on Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stratham Historical Society, P.O. Box 39, Stratham, NH.
Spring Burial will be in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019