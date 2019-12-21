Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
John Sapienza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
View Map

John J. Sapienza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Sapienza Obituary
STRATHAM – John J. Sapienza, 80, of Stratham died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home.

SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held on Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stratham Historical Society, P.O. Box 39, Stratham, NH.

Spring Burial will be in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -