GREENLAND – John J. Veneski, 64, of Greenland, formerly of Shamokin, Penn. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Dover. John was a cancer survivor since 1988.
He was born in Shamokin, Penn. on Jan. 3, 1955. He was one of seven children to Martin Veneski of Shamokin and the late Christine (Senoski) Veneski.
John was raised in Shamokin. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School in Coal Township, Penn. with the Class of 1972. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Processing from Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, Penn. in 1979.
John was a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force attaining the rank of Captain. He worked for the Air Force System Command at Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford, Mass. and Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Va. as a Systems Development Officer. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, Calif. while serving in the U.S. Air Force and was discharged in 1984.
He was employed as an IT Specialist at Spruce Environmental Technologies, Inc. in Ward Hill, Mass. for 17 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, bicycling, hiking, camping, was an avid downhill skier and a published poet and photographer.
In addition to his father, he leaves his wife Michele (Masse) Kaulback-Veneski and his stepdaughter Kayla Kaulback both of Greenland both formerly of Kingston, siblings Patrick Veneski of California, Timothy Veneski, Christine Coleman and her husband Dwayne, Laurie Sceski and her husband Bill, Vanessa Nicola and her husband Rob all of Pennsylvania, along with nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his brother Martin Veneski, Jr.
SERVIES: Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Family and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to , Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or via www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view John's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
