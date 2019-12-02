|
PORTSMOUTH - John Joseph Castellano Jr., age 83, died at home in Portsmouth, on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Buffalo and taught an MBA program for many years. John enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances (Roupas) Castellano; his children, Mary Jo, John III and David; and his grandchildren, Aulia, Aizha, and Aviana. He also leaves his brother Charles as well as generations of family and friends.
SERVICES: All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019