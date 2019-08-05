|
|
HAMPTON FALLS - John Judson Beaton, 89, of Hampton Falls, departed this world of chaos and entered the sublime world of peace and tranquility on Friday, August 2, 2019 from the loving arms of his wife, Dr. Marion Hardy, Col USAF ret., his faithful dog Judson, his feisty cats Simba and Sheba and his spirited horses Sophia and Eowyn.
Jack, reached for the unknown all of his life. He was an avid high altitude mountain climber, a peripatetic adventurer, a world-wide traveler, and a sailor who sailed the high seas in his yacht, Lady Hawk.
His mountaineering repertoire included some of the world's formidable peaks in the United States and the Swiss Alps. He scaled the highest mountains, known as the Seven Summits on several continents including: Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Cerro Aconcqua in South America, Mt. Elba in Europe, Mt Vinson in Antarctica, Carstensz Pyramid in Irian Jaya ,Indonesia , and Mt Everest in Asia.
He continued to reach for the unknown, inhaling, grasping, and seeking the Creator of this wonderful universe full of mystery and wonder. His findings were reflected in his unrelenting friendship, his ability to mentor and contribute as a benefactor to many individuals and charities.
He was born January 12, 1930 in Quincy, Massachusetts and graduated from North Quincy High School as a member of the Class of 1948.
A veteran of the Korean Conflict, who followed in the footsteps of his father, a veteran of both World Wars, he served in the U.S. Navy in the south Pacific aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Midway.
A retired businessman, and former owner and proprietor of Douglas Sales, Woburn, Massachusetts, he was also formerly employed as a manufacturing representative and marketing manager at Dow Chemical and General Dynamics.
A Master Mason and 32nd Degree member of Mount Horeb Lodge, AF&AM of Woburn, and a member of the Aleppo Temple Shrine of Wilmington, he was also a member of the Clan McDuff, the U.S. Power Squadron, as well as many veterans and fraternal organizations.
Jack's final chapter is not yet closed. He has left his footprints, which will endure in the hearts of those who he touched with his friendship and kindness. He is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, extended family and friends
"Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me-everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you".
Philippians 4:9 NLT.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. A funeral Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. in Trinity Church, 80 Route 125, Kingston, N.H. Burial with military honors will follow in Plaistow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to New Creation Healing Center, 80 Route 125, Kingston, NH 03848 or to the Salvation Army. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019