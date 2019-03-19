|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Master Sergeant John Klanchesser Jr., passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H., after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 20, 1942 in Herminie, Pennsylvania, the son of John Sr. and Ida Klanchesser. He was predeceased by his sisters Ida (Smodic) Yankovic and Katherine Noss.
John was the loving husband of Betty Ann Klanchesser, celebrating over 55 years of marriage.
John was a proud veteran serving 25 years in the United States Air Force. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1966-1969. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Small Arms Expert Marksman Ribbon with device, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After retiring from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant at Pease AFB in Portsmouth, N.H., John worked for several years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife Betty Ann Klanchesser of Portsmouth, N.H.; son John J. Klanchesser and wife Gail of Newington, N.H.; daughter Mary Beth Denney and husband Steven of Meridian, Idaho. His legacy is to be carried on by his eight grandchildren Alexandria Denney, Skyler Klanchesser-Denney, Rebecca Klanchesser, Gabriella Denney, Micaela Klanchesser, Domenyk Klanchesser-Denney, Jacob Klanchesser, and Sophia Klanchesser.
SERVICES: Private funeral services will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date near his birth home in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies at 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Make donations payable to the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies in Memory of Ret.MSGT. John Klanchesser, Jr.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019