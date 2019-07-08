|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - John M. Gubellini Sr., 69, of Rochester, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones, at Massachusetts General Hospital after a sudden illness.
John was born on Feb. 9, 1950, in Wareham, Mass. The son of John C. and Lucy A. (Hernie) Gubellini.
He's resided in Rochester for the last 15 years. He was a self-employed mechanic and known by his customers, friends, and family as someone they could always depend on. John was a past member of the Sons of American Legion and Post 7 Auxiliary. He loved life and knew how to live it. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and rode his Harley everywhere and anywhere he could. He had the gift of gab, and a twinkle in his eye for his "little peanut" (grand-daughter), Nadia. He spent most of his free time hunting with his wife, Lee, and fishing the "secret spots" along the seacoast with his son, John Jr.
John is survived by his wife Leslie (Holland) Gubellini, his son John M. Gubellini Jr and wife Maria Gubellini, of Center Barnstead, step-son Weston Wright of St. Petersburg, Fla., stepdaughter Stacey Frautten of Rochester; sisters Bonnie Toy, Marie Gubellini -Pratt; granddaughter, Nadia Gubellini, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Kelly Tobin, and Gilda Gubellini.
Cremation is under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St, Rochester, N.H. 03867.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rogers Pizza, Dover, N.H. on July 26.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www. edgerlyfh.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 8 to July 11, 2019