HAMPTON – John M. Holman, 91, formerly of Hampton, died peacefully Tuesday at Kirkwood Corners in Lee where he had resided since 2017.
Born Dec. 16, 1928, a lifelong resident of Hampton, the son of the late Marshall and Dorothy (Dean) Holman.
Mr. Holman was a 1947 graduate of Hampton Academy and served in the 28th Infantry Division of the Army stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1953.
On his return, he began a career in management with local supermarkets until his retirement in 1995.
He was an active volunteer in the church, schools and nursing homes and volunteered at the Lane Memorial Library for 19 years. He was the Curator of the Tuck Museum for 13 years and was a member of American Legion Post 35 for 67 years.
He was a free-lance writer, local historian and had a true appreciation of the American flag and all it symbolizes.
Family members include his daughter, Melanie Caruso and husband Frank, two grandchildren, Brian Caruso and wife Jessica and Casey Dureau and husband Nate and three great grandsons.
He was predeceased by his wife Constance (Purington) Holman in 2009, son Mark in 1981 and brother William in 1998.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Kirkwood Corners for their tireless devotion and care of Mr. Holman and also the nurses at Cornerstone VNA for their care.
SERVICES: There will be no visiting hours. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 127 Winnacunnet Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020