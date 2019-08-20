|
KITTERY, Maine - John Mac Parsons, born on May 16, 1949, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
John spent his formative years growing up in York, Maine and attending York schools before going to Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts where his love for athletics flourished. He graduated from Milton Academy in 1968 and went on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he advanced his athletic pursuits playing football and wrestling at the division one level.
He served for three years in the U.S. Navy as an officer on a cable laying vessel in the North Sea out of Holy Loch, Scotland. While in the British Isles, he started an athletic career playing rugby football, which lasted nearly twenty years, five of which were at the international level. This travel sparked his curiosity for different cultures and exotic locations. John later joined his family's business, M.H. Parsons & Sons Lumber Company in York, Maine where he worked alongside his father, Lee, his uncles, and his cousin and business partner, Hal Stanwood, whom he loved like a brother. He prided himself in carrying on the family business and legacy.
John enjoyed traveling, spending time with his diverse group of friends, and being with his family. He was most passionate about riding his Harley, feeling free with the wind blowing in his hair. He was often spotted riding with his best friend and dog, Ali. John will be loved and missed by his soulmate and travel partner Dy along with her sons Anthony and Kai; John's sister Chris along with her family Jim, Leanna, Viktor and Ben; John's son Alex along with his wife Jessica and their children Truman and Kennedy; John's son Judd and daughter Mikayla along with husband Noah.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 4-7 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 26, at the Lobster in the Rough from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to York Ambulance Association Capital Campaign York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019