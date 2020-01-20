|
|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - John Mead Howells died at home in Kittery Point, Maine on the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2020. The cause was a stroke. He was born on May 7, 1964, in Washington, DC, son of William Dean and Benitha Christina (Lindeman) Howells.
John graduated from Pine Ridge School in 1982, attended Bradford College, and then received an Associate's Degree from Montgomery Community College. He was increasingly crippled by multiple sclerosis which slowly paralyzed him from the waist down. Yet for over a decade he boated, skied, cycled and exercised in water sports at Maine Adaptive Sports until his scope of motion could no longer accommodate these activities. He then continued his physical exercises at a gym.
He attended the Kremples Center for the handicapped, being active especially in the art and photographic programs, where he produced many sketches, photographs and drawings. He continued his work at Kremples until the day he died.
Johnny was outgoing and chatty. He was known for his determination, and perhaps his tenacity allowed him to maintain his positive spirit and cheery demeanor. He loved being with his friends and family.
He leaves his mother and father; his Aunt, Gurdon Howells Metz; two brothers and two sisters in-law Edward and Patricia and Horace and Ivy Howells; a sister Rose-Marie Howells; and five nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Memorial service with a time and place will be announced at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020