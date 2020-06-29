PORTSMOUTH - John Morris Goodrich, Jr., 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, N.H., where they lovingly and courageously cared for him during the Covid-19 pandemic.
John was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on February 27, 1921. He was a 10th generation descendant of William Goodridge, (1584-1647) the progenitor of a 373 year line of Goodrich families in Portsmouth, Kittery and New England. John will be remembered for his grit, grip, wit, and resilience!
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy Smith Goodrich.
He was the son of John Morris Goodrich, Sr., and Katherine (Small) Goodrich. He attended Portsmouth schools and graduated from UNH with a BA in English. He honorably served in the US Army during World War II. He was the owner of John Goodrich Sheet Metal and Roofing for over 40 years and lived in Exeter, N.H. for his adult life.
John is survived by his two sons, Mark Allen Goodrich (and his wife, Meredith Goodrich) and Jay Michael Goodrich. His stepdaughter, Pam Hall, and her husband Curtis. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joshua Goodrich, Ethan Goodrich, Nathaniel Goodrich, Nathan Hall and Dylan Hall. He had six great-grandchildren. The family remembers, and has profound gratitude for his caregivers, Yvonne Polaquin, Alex Rodriguez, and Diane Dedam. He leaves his beloved dog, Joyeux (Joey), in Yvonne's care.
SERVICES: A Celebration of John's life and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Laconia, N.H. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Stratham, N.H. SPCA. 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Funeral Home- Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.