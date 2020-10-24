1/2
John P. O'Brien
KITTERY, Maine - John Patrick O'Brien (Jack), 80, of Kittery, Maine died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Watson Fields.

Born April 13, 1940 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of Richard and Gladys (Hendrickson) O'Brien. Jack grew up in Portsmouth on Gates Street and attended Saint Patrick School.

Jack served four years in the U.S. Navy and then started work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1964 as a sandblaster working his way up to a Painter. He was heavily involved with the Painters Union and held many positions within Local 1915 and the Metal Trades Council. He retired in 2000.

In his retirement he was an active member of the Seacoast Democratic Alliance and he even ran for the Maine House of Representatives. Jack enjoyed spending time on the water, walking his dog at Puddle Dock and being with family.

Jack is survived by his daughter Shelly Boesch and her husband Chris. His grandchildren; Shawna Graichen and her husband Chris, Connor Gagnon and her husband Alex, Nicholas Janes, Karissa Boesch, Brett Janes, Shannon O'Brien, and Emily O'Brien.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Louise (Main) O'Brien and his son John O'Brien II.

Private services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
