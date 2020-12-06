KITTERY, Maine - John P. Williams, Jr., 80, a long-time resident of York, Maine passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in York, Maine on April 11, 1940 a son of the late John P. and Elaine (Hasty) Williams Sr. of Ogunquit, Maine. He graduated from Wells High School in 1958 and Gorham State Teacher's College (now USM) in 1962 with a B.S. Degree in Secondary Education. He later taught Science and Social Studies in Sabattus, Maine, Seabrook, N.H. and Woodstock, Conn.
Drafted into the Military in 1963, he became the Educational Petty Officer of his unit at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois and was later voted the honor man of his company. He was on active duty for three years, serving aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Bache stationed in Norfolk, Va. His ship was deployed to many foreign parts around the world, from Cuba to Hong Kong, India and the Middle East with a tour of duty in Da Nang and Mekong Delta in Vietnam. After completing active duty, he spent three years in the Naval Reserves aboard the U.S.S. Tills along the Eastern Coast of the United States.
Upon receiving Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he soon became the owner of the Sands Motel in York Beach, Maine for several years in the early seventies. In the following years he was involved in several businesses throughout Maine and New Hampshire, including the manager/foreman of Timberland Shoe Company until retiring due to declining health.
John or Jack as he was called by family and friends, enjoyed growing up in his hometown of Ogunquit and would often recount stories of all the local characters he met while working many summers at Beach Plum Farm. He had a wealth of knowledge about historical events that happened around the area and loved informing others of the local folklore.
A lover of nature he liked nothing better than walking in the woods observing all creatures great and small.
He was a local character in many ways, from his detailed memory of family history to his endless stories, interspersed with his own brand of humor and wit, providing much laughter and fond memories for family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joanne; his son Benjamin H. Williams and his wife Kelly of Epping, N.H.; his brother James H. Williams and his wife Meredith of York, Maine; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Food Bank or to a charity of one's choice
.
