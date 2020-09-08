GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - John Paul Conlon Jr., 66, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 22, 2020 due to complications of Lung Cancer. He was born October 15, 1953 in Chelsea, Mass., a son of the late John P. Conlon Sr. of Dorchester, Mass., and Alice R. (Lynch) Conlon of Brookline, Mass.
He grew up in Portsmouth, N.H. and attended Portsmouth High School; he then resided in Kittery, Maine.
John worked for Melrose Enterprises Ltd., PA for 40 years as a Brick Mason before retiring in 2020.
John is survived by his sisters, Claire Conlon White of Sanford, Maine, Patricia Pelletier of Dover, N.H., Julie Conlon of Rollinsford, N.H., Jeanne McGready and husband Charles of Lebanon, Maine, Mary McDevitt and husband Seamus of Eliot, Maine; several nieces, nephews, cousins and several lifetime friends of Portsmouth, N.H.; co-workers from Philadelphia, Pa., and friends in Gloucester City, N.J.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister Andrea J. Conlon.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Brooks Memorial Park, Eliot, Maine. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to NoKidHungry.org
. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.