EXETER - John Percy Helie, mostly known as Jack, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Roanoke, Virginia on March 21, 1930 to Sallie Anne Guerrant and Wallace Irving Helie. He grew up in Virginia and New England, married Elizabeth (Betty) Elaine Eastman who gave him two children: Susan Elaine and John Robert. Betty died in 1972. He subsequently married Dorothy Vincent Wright who had three children: Pamela Jane, Douglas Bird and Bradford Allen.



Jack received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Structural Engineering from the University of New Hampshire. The major portion of his professional career was at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was a longtime member of the Exeter United Methodist Church, the Exeter Lions Club and the Star in the East Masonic Lodge.



Jack was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy and is survived by his daughter Susan and her husband Eric Rowe; his son John and his wife Renee; his step-daughter Pamela and her husband Arthur; his step-sons Douglas and Bradford and his partner Kate; also, half-sister Gwyneth, half-brother Colin and his wife Julie and half-brother James and his wife Debbie; many grandchildren; a great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.



He enjoyed life and was always grateful for the many favors folks had done for him all his life.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the Exeter United Methodist Church, 307 Epping Rd., Exeter, N.H., on July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Church number for questions: 603-772-6625. This will be a "safe gathering" and the service will be broadcasted to people over their car radio system.



If you would like to give a donation, please send it to Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord, NH 03301. Thank you.







