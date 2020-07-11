My Uncle Jack was a wonderful, nice, funny and generous man. I was fortunate growing up to be close to Jack and his sons and daughter, my cousins. We would often come to their house and hang out and have fun. Later, we would meet up in Waterville Valley at his Village Condo G-Building and at Forest Rim. We would gather for Halloween with best friends Donald and son Philip and Sue. On New Years Eve, we would all come together at Bull Hill for a toast to the New Year and a Fireworks show no matter how cold!! Everyone would show up and pass out candles to light the path and champagne glasses for anyone that trudge up the hill in the cold and the snow. Small clementines would be added to each glass and champagne would be poorer on top. It was a spectacular way to bring in the New Year with my Uncle Jack, great friends and cousins. We would finish off the evening with singing and merriment. Jack always bought the cases of champagne to share with all who came!

At Christmastime, Lisa and Jack would invite us over for a wonderful appetizer and cocktail party. Jack would show off his spectacular train set and my son Gordon would watch and play with it for hours. Jack enjoyed showing his love of trains to my son.

Jack loved his family and getting together for family reunions. He along with his siblings made sure to keep the reunions reoccurring year after year. This was a great way to keep our family close and for all of us to know each other and enjoy each others company.

The Tom Foolery that went on when we all got together was contagious and we had loads of fun!! I was lucky enough to organize several of the family reunions in Waterville Valley with Tom. Jack was always their to encourage me to keep the cost down, compare prices and get the best deal for tent rentals, silverware, tablecloths and entertainment. Jack would always pay the bill for these fun get togethers.

Jack was a fun guy to be around! He loved joking around and entertaining.

I will remember my Uncle Jack fondly and will think of him often. This winter I will make sure to grab the first chair and honor the many times he did this at the Waterville Valley Ski Area. I love you Jack and I will miss you but will remember all the fun you showered on us! Love, Tish (The Hoyt Gang)

Big Hugs to my cousins Sue, Stephen, David. To my Dad-Jerry, Aunt Eileen and Eleanor and to Lisa..so sad so sorry. He will be greatly missed!

Tish Dunfey Hoyt

Family