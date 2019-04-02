Home

John R. Higgins

John R. Higgins Obituary
EXETER - John R. Higgins, 91, of Exeter, passed away peacefully with Linda, his wife of 36 years, at his bedside.

SERVICES: At John's request, there will be no services. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Rockingham VNA/Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833 or to Womenade of Greater Squamscott, P.O. Box 653, Stratham, NH 03885, https://www.womenadeofnh.org/make-a-donation. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
