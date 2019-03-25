|
YORK, Maine - John Robert Gregg, Jr., 83, died in his home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, of cancer. He was born April 25, 1935 in Manhattan, N.Y., to John Robert Gregg, inventor of Gregg shorthand, and Janet Kinley Gregg, daughter of economist David Kinley. He grew up in New York and in Cannondale, Connecticut.
After serving in the Army in post-war Germany, he graduated from Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, and received a Master's degree in English from the University of Illinois. He worked briefly as an editor for the Sierra Club in San Francisco before moving to York in 1967, where he lived the rest of his life winter, spring and fall. Summers he spent at his beloved cottage on the French River, Ontario.
He was active in civic life, serving on York's Conservation Commission for two decades. He worked diligently as a member of the Park Commission during the time the Town acquired Mount Agamenticus and Goodrich Park, and later served on the Historic District Commission.
He was also active in the local arts scene, appearing in or directing nearly 100 plays at Theatre-by-the-Sea, Hackmatack Playhouse and many others. He taught theater and public speaking at the University of Southern Maine.
He was a numismatist, a collector of antiquarian books, and a connoisseur of wooden canoes.
He is survived by his sister, Kate Kinley Gregg of Reno; daughter Kinley Gregg of York; son John Robert Gregg III, daughter-in-law Susan Wolf, and grand-daughters Audrey Gregg and Gina Gregg all of Winchester, Massachusetts; and son David Gregg of Dover, N.H. He is also survived by his former wife, Meredith Bubul Gregg of Madison, Indiana.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in York later in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019