EXETER - John S. "Jack" Kopka, III, 83, of Exeter, formerly of Nashua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Jack was born in Nashua on January 5, 1937, the son of the late John S. Kopka, Jr. and the late NH State Rep. Angeline (Landry) Kopka. He was a loving and devoted husband to Margaret "Maggie" Connor of Exeter.
In addition to his beloved Maggie, Jack is survived by his children, Susan Flynn and her husband David of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael G. Kopka and his wife Sarah of Manchester, Michael J. Kopka of Nashua and Jennifer K. O'Blenis of Ormond Beach, Fla.; his step-children, Daniel DiCesare, Christian DiCesare, Kyle DiCesare, Nora DiCesare and Connor DiCesare; his grandchildren, David Canavan, Jr., Joseph Canavan, Michael Canavan, Angeline Kopka, Darian Kopka, Michael Kopka, Jr. and Sydney O'Blenis. He also leaves his sister Janice Geno and her husband Merrill, Litchfield.
SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, services are postponed. Private burial was in the NH State Veterans Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hero Pups, 20 Portsmouth Ave., #127, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Jack's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for service date and time updates.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020