HAMPTON – Dr. John S. Riedel, Jr., 76, of Hampton, longtime internal medicine doctor of Exeter, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at his daughter's home in Stratham with family by his side.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Food For The Poor, Inc., P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005.
