HAMPTON – John S. "Jack" Vogt, Lt Col USMC RET, 87, of Hampton, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Lawrence, Mass. January 24, 1933, the son of the late Stanley and Genevieve (Ford) Vogt.
Jack graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1950 and then served two years with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. and was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served multiple tours in the Vietnam War retiring in 1980 after 28 years with 30 years of service.
His personal decorations include two Bronze Stars with Combat "V", three Meritorious Service Medals, six Air Medals, Purple Heart Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, member and former service officer of American Legion Post 32 of Exeter and member of VFW Post 8546 of Salem.
He shared 62 years with his beloved wife Constance P. (Lessard) Vogt who predeceased him November 23, 2019.
Family members include his son John Vogt of Bedford, his daughters, Judith Miller of Elizabeth City, N.C. and Mary Jane Morin and her husband Peter of Hampton. He also leaves his sister, Nancy Vogt, his grandchildren, Danielle and Charles Miller, Westleigh and Andrew Morin, Darrien and Ashley Vogt as well as his great grandchildren, Jude, Maisie, Michael, Mia, Josephine and Owen.
The family would like to extend their love and thanks to the care givers and staff at the Partridge House.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Those attending should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Again masks and social distancing is required. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
