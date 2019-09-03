|
KITTERY, Maine - John T. Genna, Sr., died unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. John was born in Newburyport, Mass., on January 20, 1954. He was the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine M. (Kelleher) Genna.
John was an avid Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins fan. He loved his family especially his grandsons and dog Codie.
He is survived by his son, John "JT" Genna and wife, Aimee, of Brooklyn, Conn.; siblings Anthony Genna of Raymond, N.H., sister-in-law Deborah Genna of Raymond, N.H., Katherine (Richard) Reader of Windham, N.H., Peter (Gloria) Genna of Berlin, N.H., Joseph (Leslie) of Salisbury, Mass., Nancy Genna (companion Therese) of Deerfield, N.H., June (Dean) Cornwell of Milton Mills, N.H., Jeanne (Lynn) Genna of West Yarmouth, Mass., James Genna of Bayboro, N.C., Joan (Beth) Genna of Northfield, N.H., Ann (companion Daniel) Marcotte of Crestview, Fla.; along with his beloved grandsons Anthony and Vincent Genna of Brooklyn, Conn. John was also predeceased by his brother Francis Genna.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Friday, September 6, from 5-7 p.m., at the J.S. Pelkey & Son Funeral Home in Kittery, Maine. Burial will be on Saturday, September 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery, Maine. Care of the Genna Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019