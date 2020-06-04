HAMPTON FALLS - John Thomas Alston, 64, of Hampton Falls, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital. John was born in Lawrence, Mass., on January 4, 1956, the only son of the late Donald and Marjorie (Brainerd) Alston.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Gaudreau of Hampton Falls; his son Thomas and wife Joy of Hawaii; his stepdaughters, Lisa Gaudreau of Hampton Falls and Amy Loews and husband CJ of Wakefield, Mass.; his grandchildren, Finley, Vivian, Ryder, Benjamin and Isabella; and his sisters, Jane Solar and husband Robert of Lincoln, Mass., and Nancy Skoglund and husband Wayne of Anna, Ill.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton.
