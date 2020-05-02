|
|
EXETER - John W. Flynn Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Exeter on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 89 years old. Born on June 9, 1930 at Exeter Hospital, he was the only child of John W. Flynn Sr. and Katherine J. (Ryan) Flynn.
He attended St. Michael's School and graduated from Exeter High School in 1948. An accomplished athlete, John pitched for the Exeter High School baseball team before going on to play for the Exeter Bears baseball team following high school. He went on to attend the University of New Hampshire for two years.
John served his country in the United States Navy for four years on the USS Putnam during the Korean War. He was given the distinguished award of "Honor Man" upon completion of Recruit Training at the United States Naval Training Station in Newport, R.I. for demonstrating "loyalty, attention to duty, dependability, aptitude for naval life, and the marked evidence of those qualities are particularly characteristic of a real man-of-warsman." In 1953 he married Marilyn Berard.
Upon honorable discharge from the service in 1955, John founded Bell & Flynn, Inc. with his childhood friend, John Bell. Their company specialized in asphalt paving and resurfacing that focused on major airport runways and city and towns throughout the Northeast and was also instrumental in developing the Asphalt Pavement Reclamation process in 1960.
John also played an active roll in the greater Exeter business community serving as president of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce for two years, president of the Exeter Country Club for two years, as well as serving as bank director at The Exeter Banking Co., First NH Bank and Citizens Bank.
He enjoyed golf and was a former member of several local golf clubs.
John was predeceased his parents John and Katherine Flynn, his daughter Patricia Flynn Caley, and his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Flynn.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Fazekas and her husband Ervin; sons, Michael Flynn and John "Jack" W Flynn III; grandchildren Chris Fazekas and his wife Leeann, Katie Kostis and her husband George, Ervin Fazekas, John W Flynn IV, Dana Flynn and Riley Caley; great grandchildren Ty and Ali Fazekas, Anna and Nikki Kostis and Teigan Flynn; daughter-in-law Kathy Flynn; and long time friend and companion, Carol McAllister.
Private funeral services will be held with burial following at The Exeter Cemetery.
His family would like to thank the Rockingham VNA and Hospice for the care, comfort, and compassion they have provided over the last few months.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's memory to the Stephen P. Bell, Timothy A. Bell & Trisha Flynn Caley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Clarfeld, Attn: Laura Girard,Trust Officer, 900 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101 or the Rockingham VNA and Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter NH 03833
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2020