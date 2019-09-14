|
YORK, Maine - John W. Martin, 86, of York, Maine passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. John succumbed to an unsuccessful rehab from a surgery to repair an aneurism. Carolyn, Jason, and Lidija valiantly fought to advocate for and restore John's dignity in care by way of his Advance Directives throughout John's 131 days of care.
John is survived by his wife Carolyn Black Martin of 50 years, and son Jason J. Martin and his wife Lidija Martin. He was born in Hudson, N.Y. His parents were Robert and Sarah McCann Martin, and has a younger brother Fred Martin in New York.
John moved to Utica, N.Y. where he met his wife to be. They married and moved to Vergennes, Vt. for a few years. John and Carolyn eventually moved to York, Maine where they have lived since.
John became a purchasing manager for Janco Electronics for over two decades. He retired and started his twilight career at York Hospital in the Patient Transportation Department.
John leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Olivia, Dawson, and Drew Martin and step-grandsons Alexander and Matthew Oles. He will miss the antics of a blended family gathering, and the beauty of the personalities of his grandchildren.
As a father, he was a parent that grew as he aged. He supported his son during major life transitions, and instilled the wisdom of his business practices and responsibility upon his son.
SERVICES: Calling hours for John will be held at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. in St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. There will be a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Autism Society of America. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019