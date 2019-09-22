|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - John (Jack) Walker, 87 of Portsmouth died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Hospital.
He was born February 3, 1932 in Quincy to parents George and Mary Walker. He was a graduate of North Quincy High, and Boston University where he was a member of SAE Fraternity.
He worked for The Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, Portsmouth Chamber and New England Telephone before working at Hallmark Color Labs as the Director of Customer Relations until he retired in 1992.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, his brother George, his sisters Bernice Richter, Agnes Mann, Jeannette Malone and Patricia Mullen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Ann Walker, his daughters Michele Carrier of Dover (husband Mark), Patrice Berk of Winthrop, grandsons Adam and Dylan Carrier. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack will always be remembered for his involvement with his daughters' activities by supporting and volunteering including being a chaperone on many of the Clipper Band trips across the country to compete. He also volunteered his time fundraising for the band. He was a huge sports fan and always said how lucky he was to have seen his favorite teams win so many championships in his lifetime. He was a long time faithful member of Corpus Christi Parish where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Jack loved to travel with his family and friends, he especially loved cruises where he could relax and enjoy doing one of his favorite pastimes, the N.Y. Times Crossword puzzle in ink!
SERVICES: Visitation at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St. Portsmouth, N.H. on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Portsmouth Catholic SHARE Fund,(In Memory of Jack Walker), 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, NH 03801
