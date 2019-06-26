|
KITTERY, Maine - John William Welsh, 85, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife, three children and grandson, Jack.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorrie Caton Welsh; his children and their families, Kathryn Welsh, her husband Robert Dohnal and their son John, Karl Welsh, his wife Karen Cavallo and their two children Gregory and Olivia, and Jennifer Benjamin and her son Jack.
Born in 1933 to William and Katherine (Erdman) Welsh, he spent his childhood in Baldwinville, Massachusetts working alongside his father operating the family oil business.
John graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1955. He then entered Naval Officer's Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. Upon completion, he was assigned to shore duty in Norfolk Virginia where he met and courted his wife, Lorrie. They married in Norfolk in 1960 and moved to Newton Highlands, Massachusetts. Subsequent homes in Westford and Harvard preceded their move to Kittery, Maine in 2004.
Over the years, John worked for EPSCO, Computer Control Corporation, Honeywell, Raytheon and Digital Equipment Corporation. He had some interesting experiences working aboard a nuclear submarine below the northern ice cap shortly after the USS Thresher tragedy as well as numerous business trips to Australia and Europe.
John's true passions were on the home front. In his earlier years, accomplishments in a day would exceed what many would achieve in a year: tilling, planting, weeding, harvesting a large vegetable garden; tending a small orchard with a variety of fruit trees; managing huge burn piles in early spring; caring for the enormous lawn and planting beds within their nine acre property; chopping and stacking firewood; repairing the family's cars as well as his beloved 1932 Ford tractor which made all the fore-mentioned efforts possible.
He was a devoted family man. His wife, children and grandchildren took center stage and gave him great happiness and pride. Despite all the work, he found time for a competitive game of tennis or ping-pong. He loved Folly's Cove in Rockport and camping trips to Hermit Island Maine for swimming, hiking, sailing, steamed clams and lobsters.
He felt fortunate to retire at age 58. When asked by a friend if he missed working he replied, "Yes, for about five seconds!". Hobbies during his retirement included tennis, bike riding, camping, reading, playing bridge, woodworking; beer, wine and bread making; and coffee roasting. He enjoyed long walks, especially along the ocean at Fort Foster in Kittery Maine.
