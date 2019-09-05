|
|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Jonathan Foster, one of Maine's greatest gentlemen (and a darned good CPA), died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's home in Scarborough, due to complications from multiple sclerosis, and surrounded by family. Although he was born to Mr. and Mrs. Philip J. Foster in Portsmouth, N.H., on March 7, 1947, he was a true Mainer in the finest sense.
He touched and improved the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be in his presence, whether at Berwick Academy, UNH, the University of Maryland or during his time in the Navy and at the NSA. Upon passing his CPA exam once out of the service, legend has it his screams of excitement could be heard around the world.
On one hand, his effortless positivity, charm and chivalry won many people over, and turned them into friends. On the other hand, his 'legendary' sense of humor was anything but, in that he was never shy with sharing his jokes, yet they were rarely, if ever, actually funny. We loved him all the same.
Jon is survived by Deirdre, his loving wife and champion of 32-plus years; his sister, Julie and brother-in-law Win; his nephew David, David's wife Susan and their son Benjamin; his niece Gail, her husband Norman and their daughter, Lindsay; his sister-in-law, Deborah, and her husband, Glenn; his son, Zachary, who is now entrusted/cursed to carry on Jon's legacy of humorless humor; his two stepsons, Mark and Matt, and their wives, Cheri and Carissa, respectively, and their five amazing children: Emily, Olivia, Katie, Joe and Claire.
We will all miss him for as long as we live. We love you Papa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to honor Jon in memory of his sister, Derrell Funston, to The Maine Special Olympics, 125 John Roberts Rd., South Portland, ME 04106.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jon's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019