J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702

Joseph A. Shaw Jr.

Joseph A. Shaw Jr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Joseph A. Shaw, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. He was 57 years old. Son to Joseph A. Shaw, Sr., and Lizzie Shaw, Joseph was born in Spokane, Washington on April 20, 1962. Joseph was home bound throughout his adult life.

Joseph leaves his beloved family; mother, Lizzie, sister, Ollegra Sterling, nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, and a treasure trove of friends.

SERVICES: A private Celebration of Life will be held graveside at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
