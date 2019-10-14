|
EXETER - Joseph "Joe" C. O'Donnell, 72, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 of complications associated with pancreatic cancer. Joe was born to Beatrice Kirtley and Joseph Dean O'Donnell on Christmas Day, 1946.
Joe received his Bachelor's Degree from Springfield College in physical education and a Master's Degree from the University of Massachusetts. Joe spent his college summers working on Nantucket where he met and fell in love with Maureen O'Donnell. They married in June 1970 and together raised three children, Gwenelyn of Falmouth, Maine, David of Peabody, Mass., and Liam of Salt Lake City, Utah.
An educator, teacher and coach for more than 40 years, Joe spent the majority of his career at the Exeter Cooperative Middle school teaching health education and touching the lives of thousands of students and athletes alike. Joe lived life to the fullest having a positive, "can do" attitude which influenced those around him. Joe had a zeal for skiing, hiking, reading, sailing, baking, and was a beer connoisseur and award-winning barbequer. Joe's passion was spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren, Morgan, Maeve and Lucy O'Donnell of Peabody, Massachusetts and Neila, Finnian and Madeleina Blake of Falmouth, Maine. He loved to spoil his grandchildren as well as children in his neighborhood. Joe could not do enough for his family, friends, and causes he believed in.
Joe's family members include his daughter Gwenelyn and her husband Dr. Michael Blake; two sons, David and his wife Beth Brennan O'Donnell and Liam O'Donnell; his brother Dean O'Donnell; his sister SR Christine O'Donnell; and his six grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by one sister, Kirtley O'Donnell.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday October 17, 2019 also at Stockbridge Funeral Home. A reception and luncheon will immediately follow at a location to be announced at the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org). Those preferring to send flowers may wish to use the same florist as the family which is Exeter Floral Shop in Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019