PORTSMOUTH - Joseph Francis Kane, 90, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Boston, Mass., following complications after surgery. Joseph, son of the late M. Joseph and Ruth Langdon Kane was born in Hartford Connecticut on February 12, 1930.

Joseph attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Conn., and The Abbey School in Simsbury, Conn. Mr. Kane graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

After college Mr. Kane served in the United States Navy for three and a half years. Upon graduating Officers Candidate School, he joined the USS Power, a destroyer in the Atlantic Fleet. After his service in the Navy, he joined the Michael Kane Brick Company in Middletown, Connecticut, founded by his grandfather Michael Kane in 1873. In 1962 Mr. Kane established The Kane-Gonic Brick Corporation in Gonic N.H. His company was one of the foremost manufacturers of waterstruck antique brick in New England. Kane-Gonic brick was an esthetic standard for the Boston region, and included projects at the Boston Museum of Science, and Harvard University and MIT campuses, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, Minnesota. After selling The Kane-Gonic Brick Corporation, Mr. Kane joined his family at The Kane Company, a commercial/industrial real estate firm in Portsmouth, N.H., until he died.

In addition to his professional career, Mr. Kane played a significant role in many non-profits and charitable causes. In the 1970's he raised money for the Boys Club of America in Rochester, N.H., for the construction of a hockey arena. He was a long-time supporter of the St. Charles Children's Home in Rochester, and a member of the Knights of Malta. An avid golfer, Mr. Kane joined the board of the New Hampshire Golf Association (NHGA) in 2005 and served as President from 2015 - 2016. He was instrumental in bringing the US Junior Amateur to The Golf Club of New England. Prior to that event the USGA had never hosted a national championship in New Hampshire. In 2019, the NHGA established an award in his honor entitled The Joe Kane Distinguished Service Award. In addition to his work with the NHGA, Mr. Kane was a United States Golf Association rules official and served on the US Senior Amateur Golf Committee. He was a member of The Kittansett Club, The Golf Club of New England, as well as the Cocheco Country Club. His past memberships included The Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda and Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake, England.

Mr. Kane leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jean Mulville Kane of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; his sister Mary Alexandra Kane of Boston, Mass.; his three sons, Michael and his wife Jamee of North Hampton, N.H., John and his wife Bodine of Miami, Fla., Joseph Kane Jr. of New York City, and his daughter, Lesley Szynal and her husband Rene of Annapolis, Md. Mr. Kane leaves behind five grandchildren, Alexandra and John Szynal, Carter, Addison, and Grace Kane.

SERVICES: A private funeral mass is scheduled at Corpus Christi Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Charles School in Rochester, and the charitable fund established in his name at the New Hampshire Golf Association.

