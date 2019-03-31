Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Joseph H. Vaughan

Obituary Condolences Flowers NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – Joseph Henry Vaughan, retired Air Force, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and an owner of the Vaughan Dental Laboratory, Portsmouth, N.H. An avid sportsman, he played baseball, softball, and racquetball, and umpired softball while in the Air Force and later Little League and Babe Ruth.



He was born in Gorham, Maine, son of Henry Joseph and Reta DeReshe Vaughan.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Johnson Vaughan, his sons Gregory (USMC, LtCol) and wife Gina, Jeffrey and wife Linda, stepdaughter Stacy Freeman and husband Joe and son Brandon, and stepson Douglas Paul and daughter Sanya, and grandson Jeremy J. Vaughan and wife Jennifer, and great granddaughter Jalen.



SERVICES: A service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 5 p.m. with a time of visitation and refreshments to follow at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine 03904.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rockingham VNA and Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter, NH 03833



Burial will be in the South Gorham, Maine Cemetery at a later date.



Care of the Vaughan Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.