PORTSMOUTH - Joseph V. Iudice passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with his wife and sons by his side. He was born on June 20, 1945 in Chelsea, Mass., to Joseph and Phyllis (Mastromarino) Iudice.



He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Boston and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston where he studied electronics.



Joe was employed by Advent Corporation in Cambridge, Mass. and Portsmouth, N.H. He owned and operated Support Systems Manufacturing and Assembly Aid, Inc in Portsmouth, N.H.



Joe volunteered as an Umpire for Portsmouth Little League for over 30 years which was something he really enjoyed.



Joe loved spending time with his family. He was a great cook and often had family and friends over for special meals, family get-togethers, and game nights. He loved to sing, usually at the top of his voice, even though he never knew the words. He would just make them up as he went along.



Joe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth A. (Foley) Iudice; his sons, Joseph W. Iudice and partner Martha Klein of Ipswich, Mass., John M. Iudice and wife Melissa of Stratham; grandchildren, Enzo and Angelo Iannacone and Gianna Iudice of Stratham. Gianna was his little princess and she could always bring a smile to his face and brighten his day.



He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Margaret E. Foley and Mary T. Foley and brothers-in-law, William A. Foley, John E. Foley, all of Weymouth, Mass.; his nephews and nieces, William and Arianna Foley of Hull, Mass. and John, Robert and Samantha Foley of Abington, Mass.; as well as his two closest friends, Robert Moore of North Hampton, N.H. and Sheila Burpee of Newmarket, N.H.



Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, William and Mary (Hynes) Foley and his brother-in-law, Joseph F. Foley, and his close friend, Elizabeth A. Moore.



SERVICES: A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.



If you wish a donation can be made in his memory to Portsmouth Little League. Donations can be sent to Portsmouth Little League P.O. Box 8321 Portsmouth, NH 03802-8321.







