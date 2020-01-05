|
|
RYE, N.H. – Josephine J. Peek, 83, of Rye, formerly of Bradford, Mass., died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Exeter on March 12, 1936 a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Marcoux) Fortin.
Josephine was raised in Bradford, Mass. where she lived for 18 years before moving to Rye in 1980 when she married her husband of 36 years the late Walter S. Peek, who predeceased her in 2016. For the past three years she made her home in Londonderry with her daughter Paula. She worked at the former Westin Electric in North Andover, Mass., for 15 years before retiring in 1985.
Josephine was a communicant at St. Theresa Church since 1980. She was a loving woman who lived for her family and would do anything for them.
Surviving family members include her son, Robert Plourde of East Hampstead; daughters, Denise Plourde-Whitehair of San Antonio, Texas and Paula Bernard of Londonderry; brothers, Romeo Fortin and Michael Fortin; sisters, Jean Gagnon, Julie Clement and Mary Anton; stepchildren, Walter S. Peek Jr., Benjamin F. Peek, James H. Peek, Gordon L. Peek, Raymond B. Peek, Rebecca A. Peach, Sheryl L. Hanson and Deborah J. Knowles; 20 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Fortin and Danny Fortin; sister, Lorraine Morel and grandson, Michael Plourde.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. 03842. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 1 p.m. in St. Theresa Church, Rye Beach. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020