RYE, N.H. – Josephine M. Concemi, 99, of Rye, formerly of Newburyport and Lawrence Mass., died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 as a resident of Webster at Rye.
She was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Nov. 5, 1919 a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Mcgurren) Incropera. She married the late Frank B. Concemi on Sept. 20, 1942. They had their only child, Mae Bradshaw on March 31, 1945
Jo graduated from Lawrence High School in 1938 and from the McIntosh Business School in 1940. She had a varied and challenging career as a department head with J.M. Fields, a Branch Manager for S&H Stamps, a Branch Assistant Manager at Arlington Trust Company, an Auditor at Raytheon Company and the Executive Secretary for Civil Defense and a HUD development project in Lawrence, Mass. She and her retired police officer husband started an industrial security business in Lawrence, which provided them opportunities for global travel and to educate their daughter at Phillips Academy in Andover and Connecticut College in New London, Conn.
Jo loved her work. She was a "take-charge' woman in all her endeavors in life which helps explain her vigor as she lived into her hundredth year.
She is survived by her only child, Mae Bradshaw and her partner, Dr. Burt Dibble; grandchildren, Eric Bolten, Kristen Phalen, Sarah Bradshaw, Rebecca Bradshaw, Joshua Bradshaw, Burt Dibble, Aaron Dibble and their ten children, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frank she was predeceased by her three brothers, Frank, Sam and Jim and her sister, Mary.
SERVICES: She and Frank were communicants of St. Theresa Church at 795 Central Road, Rye Beach, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019, her 100th birthday. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Arrangements are by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jo's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 7 to July 10, 2019