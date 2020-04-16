Home

Joy Ann Cronin

Joy Ann Cronin Obituary
WELLS, Maine - Joy Ann Cronin, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at York Hospital. Born Lynn, Mass., to Norma Stevens McGovern and Joseph A O'Connor, raised her family in Swampscott, Mass., and retired to Wells, Maine.

SERVICES: Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland, Maine. Details of her life and plans for a celebration of her life can be found at the following website; https://www.conroytullywalker.com/obituaries/Joy-Ann-Cronin?obId=12674325#/obituaryInfo.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
