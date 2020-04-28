|
|
YORK, Maine - Joyce A. Golden, of York, Maine, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 84. Joyce was born on August 12, 1935, in Butte, Montana, to parents August Brusati and Margaret Wilson.
Raised in Pocatello, Idaho, she always considered herself a "Western girl." Joyce studied performing arts at Idaho State University – and kept the acting bug throughout her life.
Joyce married a submarine officer and spent most of the 1960s and 70s on navy bases, as well as a stint in Madrid, Spain, during the Franco era. She moved to Portsmouth in 1972 and fell in love with the area.
In the late 1970s, Joyce set out with her two young sons to explore life outside of the Navy. She settled in York. Joyce was a founding member of a local community theater group, Theater on the Rocks. She performed with the troupe around the seacoast, and also took leading roles in plays throughout the area. She read through most of the local libraries, and infused the love of reading to her two sons. With her sons she traveled extensively throughout Asia. Her spirit of adventure and infectious laugh won the hearts of everyone she met, who often called her "Mom Joyce."
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Michael Golden, of Shanghai, China, Steven Golden, of Singapore, and her sister, Margueritte Milliken. She has one granddaughter, 8-year-old Olivia.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020