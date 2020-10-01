EXETER - Joyce Ann (Ward) Clamp, 89, formerly of Hampton, N.H., died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Exeter Center in Exeter, N.H., after a period of declining health.
She was born on May 15, 1931, graduated from Searles High School, Methuen, Mass., in1949 and Burdett College in 1951. While raising her family in North Andover, Mass., Joyce worked a variety of temporary positions, and after relocating to Hampton, N.H., worked fulltime at Wheelabrator Frye, Inc.
Joyce loved being a mother and grandmother, singing and playing piano, and her beloved pets. She became a treasured resident while at the Exeter Center.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Melvin Clamp. She is survived by children Paula Stevens, Wilder, Vt., Lisa Godfrey, Lee, N.H., and Jeffrey Clamp, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
