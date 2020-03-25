|
RYE - Joyce Ann Love Fudge, 90, of Rye, N.H., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Joyce was born to the late Mary Elizabeth (Mulligan) Love and Ernest George Love in Burdett, New York on May 7, 1929.
Joyce graduated from Watkins Glen High School. Joyce received a BA from Keuka College.
Joyce married the late Robert Thompson Fudge Jr., in 1953. They began their life together in Elmira, New York before relocating to Babylon, New York in 1959. Joyce received a Master's Degree from Adelphi University. Professionally, she worked as a business teacher and special education diagnostician. She retired to Dover, New Hampshire in 1992 with her late husband.
Joyce is survived by three children, Suzanne Fudge Sonneborn and husband Henry Sonneborn of Rye, New Hampshire, Judith Fudge and husband Jeffrey Geraghty of Rye, New Hampshire and James Fudge and wife Janice Burke Fudge of Bay Shore, New York; nine loving grandchildren, Jeffrey and wife Katherin, Hannah Thornton and husband Matthew, Daniel and wife Nicole, Brian Sonneborn and wife Angela, Elizabeth Ferrier and husband Yves, Olivia Geraghty, Abigail, Emily and William Fudge; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband in 1997.
Joyce was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzler, gardener, reader, knitter, fabulous cook and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Most important to Joyce was creating a legacy of love, food and family. She inspired her family to do the same.
SERVICES: Burial and service arrangements are private.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020