PORTSMOUTH - Joyce B. Burke, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Webster at Rye. She was born on October 14, 1929 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Andrew and Bertha (Veinot) Lane.
Moving from Massachusetts with her husband, John Sr, they made their home in Portsmouth. She was formerly employed at Sears and Roebuck for many years.
Joyce was a lifelong member and an avid volunteer at the Washington Street Baptist Church in Lynn, Massachusetts. She enjoyed spending time along the coast especially New Castle Commons, Wallis Sands, and Prescott Park, spending time looking out at the beautiful ocean and watching the ships come into port.
Joyce was a Pease Greeter, supporting ours troops passing through Pease and enjoyed reading her daily devotional and completing her daily word search.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr, a daughter, Diane Knight and siblings, Dorothy Lane, Marion Plourde, Donald Lane, Clara Hersey, and Carole Nichols.
Survivors include her children, Donna Burke, Debra Sutherland and John Jr., all of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Grammy B", Jerry, Jake and Faith Sutherland and Letitia, Josh, Catherine, and Brittany Knight; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Addyson; a brother, Stanley Lane (Rosanne) of Ohio; beloved cousins, Doris and her husband Carl Nelson of Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Plaistow Cemetery, Plaistow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye, 795 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020